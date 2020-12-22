Police: 14-year-old shoots teenager ‘because of a dare’

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A 14-year-old is charged with aggravated battery after shooting another teenager Monday morning.

At about 8:41 a.m., Fort Walton Beach police officers responded to 8 Memorial Parkway Southwest regarding a male with a single gunshot wound. Officers immediately rendered aid to the 16-year-old victim. The victim was transported to the Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for treatment of his injuries and remains in critical condition.

Detectives quickly developed a possible suspect who, with the assistance of the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, was later apprehended. The suspect, Zanna Martin (14-year-old female) of Okaloosa County, was transported to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department and interviewed. During the interview process, detectives learned the firearm was brought to the location by the victim, which eventually ended with Martin shooting the victim. Witnesses say this action took place because of a dare. After the interviews, Martin was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.

If anyone has any information related to this crime, call Detective Kelly Stanley at the Fort Walton Beach Police Department at 850-833-9546.

