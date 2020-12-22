Police: 14-year-old shoots teenager ‘because of a dare’

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A 14-year-old is charged with aggravated battery after shooting another teenager Monday morning.

At about 8:41 a.m., Fort Walton Beach police officers responded to 8 Memorial Parkway Southwest regarding a male with a single gunshot wound. Officers immediately rendered aid to the 16-year-old victim. The victim was transported to the Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for treatment of his injuries and remains in critical condition.

Detectives quickly developed a possible suspect who, with the assistance of the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, was later apprehended. The suspect, Zanna Martin (14-year-old female) of Okaloosa County, was transported to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department and interviewed. During the interview process, detectives learned the firearm was brought to the location by the victim, which eventually ended with Martin shooting the victim. Witnesses say this action took place because of a dare. After the interviews, Martin was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.

If anyone has any information related to this crime, call Detective Kelly Stanley at the Fort Walton Beach Police Department at 850-833-9546.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories