PNS partners with first-ever private plane company for passengers

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola International Airport is adding another airline for passengers this holiday season. However this one is something they have never offered for passengers before.

Boutique Airlines offer small passenger private planes that have popular destinations around the country. While you might think it would be a lot more expensive to travel on these planes, they offer commercial pricing for their passengers.

On Tuesday morning they had their ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the new airline. Mayor Grover Robinson, Airport Director Matthew Coughlin, Boutique VP of Business Operations Bryan Kondrad, and President of Visit Pensacola Darien Schaffer all attended for the celebration.

They gave WKRG a sneak peek on the planes they have and what it will do for Pensacola and people traveling to the area.

Marketing Manager of PNS Lewis Garvin says, “Having a flight now to the ‘shores’ as they are calling it from the Shoals to the shores is a really great opportunity for their people to come down here and for our people to go visit and see the culture of that place up there.”

The main hub of their flights is based out of Muscle Shoals, Alabama and started just last week. This is the first time PNS has ever offered a small private plane company for their passengers.

“With the Pensacola Aviation Center they have all kinds of things that they offer with private planes and charters and everything,” says Garvin. “But for us here at the airport we have never had anything like that and it’s very new for us and we are excited about the opportunity.”

Not only will this bring more people down to the area but maybe will make some flights a little cheaper for passengers traveling. PNS is not in control of the flight cost but they do say it helps with having more competition.

“When there’s competition and get people to choose you know airlines have the incentive to lower their prices.”

They will have two flights daily coming from PNS. Boutique Airlines partners with many others which have popular destinations in Nashville, Atlanta, Dallas, and many more.

