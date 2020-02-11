PLEASE SHARE: ECSO looking for missing 13-year-old girl

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating a missing girl.
Candence Nicole Sims, 13, was last seen Monday at about 5:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of E. Johnson Avenue.
Candence is 5 feet 1 inch tall; she has blonde hair and blue eyes; and she was wearing blue jeans, a yellow tank top and a black top at the time she went missing.
If you know where she can be located or see her, please contact ECSO at 850-436-9620.
