Plane crashes into Gulf off Okaloosa Island

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A banner-towing plane crashed into the Gulf off the coast of Okaloosa Island Thursday afternoon, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the plane went down at about 2:20 p.m., and first responders had the uninjured pilot on a boat and heading back to shore within less than 15 minutes.

The cause of the crash is not known at this moment.







Pilot is okay! A banner towing #plane went into the Gulf off Okaloosa Island around 2:20 pm and first responders had the uninjured pilot on a boat and heading back to shore within less than 15 minutes. 👏No word yet on what led to the incident but happy to say no one hurt! 👍⭐️ pic.twitter.com/OCIKKmWgv0 — OkaloosaSheriff (@OCSOALERTS) September 10, 2020

