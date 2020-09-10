Plane crashes into Gulf off Okaloosa Island

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A banner-towing plane crashed into the Gulf off the coast of Okaloosa Island Thursday afternoon, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the plane went down at about 2:20 p.m., and first responders had the uninjured pilot on a boat and heading back to shore within less than 15 minutes.

The cause of the crash is not known at this moment.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories