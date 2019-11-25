Pilot identified in fatal Milton plane crash

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the pilot killed in a crash at Peter Prince Airport Sunday.

Matthew P. Platt, 38, was killed in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office. Platt was a resident of Navarre.

The sheriff’s office says the NTSB and FAA are conducting an investigation into the cause of the crash.

A Santa Rosa County spokesperson said Sunday the small single-engine plane crashed during take-off at about 9:50 a.m. Platt pilot was declared dead on the scene. He was the only person on board.