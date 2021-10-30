Pig Roast benefit to be held in Escambia County

By preheating your grill before adding your ingredients, you will remove any leftover residue and help to ensure your food grills properly without overcooking.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Northwest Florida Symphony Guild will host a pig roast on Nov. 6 in Niceville.

The pig roasting event will raise funds for the youth programs that are sponsored by the Guild and the Symphony Orchestra, according to a news release from Northwest Florida State College.

The event will be catered by Café Rico and will feature food, live bluegrass music and bee, according to the release.

Attendees can purchase a plate of roasted pig and sides for $11.

Soft drinks and water will also be available for purchase at the event.

The event will be held from noon to 9 p.m. at Third Planet Brewery in Niceville, according to the release.