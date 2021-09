PUPkin Spice and everything nice in the Escambia County K9 department

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) posted a collage Wednesday that is sure to make you say ‘Oh My Gourd!’

K9 officers Nero, Axel, Leia, Zeek, Shane, Thor, Maddox and Enzo posed for their latest portraits wearing pumpkin hats or drinking pumpkin spice lattes.