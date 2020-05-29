PHOTOS: Person of interest sought in woman’s death in Escambia County, FL

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Investigators have released two photos of a man named a “person of interest” in a woman’s death.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the body of 40-year-old Melisa Tody was discovered Saturday near the intersection of Pensacola Boulevard and Boone Street in the Brent community north of Pensacola.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photos is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

