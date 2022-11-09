MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Rep. Matt Gaetz won his reelection yesterday with ease, taking 67.83 percent of the vote.

Gaetz told WKRG News 5 this election was like a performance review from his bosses, his constituents.

“I am super excited,” Gaetz said at his watch party at a condo in Miramar Beach. “For me, someone who has served the district for several years now, this election is like a performance review. My bosses get the chance to elect me for another two years, and I’m glad they did. I’m really looking forward to improving our economy and ensuring that we conduct the necessary investigations into Congress to connect the pain that people have felt to what I believe were very corrupt decisions from the Biden government.”

For Gaetz, he said this term is going to be about the three “I’s” Inflation, Immigration and Investigation.

“Those are going to be the three ‘I’s’ that I think the American people will become very familiar with when we take control in January,” Gaetz said.

Over the past two years, there are several things Gaetz said he is proud of, one of them being the military mission in Northwest Florida.

“Each and every day we work hard for the military mission in Northwest Florida,” Gaetz said. “The test and evaluation mission out of Eglin Airforce Base over the Gulf of Mexico is what ensures that America holds the high ground in the fight against our adversaries. I have pumped hundreds of millions of dollars into infrastructure that has expanded that mission. When I took over, there were about 60 test sorties that ran every year out of Eglin Airforce Base. Already booked for 2024, over 240 test sorties; that will mean more money for our local economy and an ever-growing mission out of Eglin.”

Moving forward, Gaetz said he is eager to mentor the new members of congress.

“I think I’ve got a great crop of fighters coming to Washington and I want to be a positive influence on that new generation of leadership,” Gaetz said. “I want to embrace the Populus realignment in our politics that President Trump led, and I think if we do that, we can start delivering for the people of our country.”

There were allegations of sex trafficking of a minor that have been circling Gaetz since last year. Federal officials were investigating whether Gaetz used the internet to find a woman they could pay for sex and whether Gaetz had a sexual relation with a minor, but Gaetz has not been charged with a crime and he has denied all accusations.

“The people that lied about me weren’t trustworthy,” Gaetz said. “I could have told you that at the beginning. The people who have told lies about me have been discredited, defeated, indicted and jailed. Not a really great look for them. Meanwhile, I’m looking forward to being sworn into my next term in Congress.”