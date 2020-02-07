PHOTOS: Armed robber in ski mask holds clerk, customers at gunpoint

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies are looking for a man who held a clerk and customers at gunpoint as he robbed a convenience store.

The robbery happened Tuesday at the Circle K on West Michigan Avenue.

Deputies said the suspect made the customers hand over their cellphones so they couldn’t call for help.

Anyone with information is asked to call ECSO at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

LATEST POSTS: