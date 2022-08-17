SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The new $42 million Santa Rosa County Courthouse is nearing the end of construction. The site on Avalon Boulevard is three stories high and 115,000 square feet, with seven courtrooms, eight judges’ suites, two hearing rooms and two magistrate rooms.
According to head of court security Lt. Dominic Guadagnoli, there is no set date on when the entire courthouse will be open to the public, but he expects by the end of the year.
