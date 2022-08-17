A courtroom on the first floor of the new Santa Rosa County Courthouse.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The new $42 million Santa Rosa County Courthouse is nearing the end of construction. The site on Avalon Boulevard is three stories high and 115,000 square feet, with seven courtrooms, eight judges’ suites, two hearing rooms and two magistrate rooms.

According to head of court security Lt. Dominic Guadagnoli, there is no set date on when the entire courthouse will be open to the public, but he expects by the end of the year.

The entrance to the first floor of the new Santa Rosa County Courthouse.

Updated LED screens will help direct the public.

The inside of the law library in the new Santa Rosa County Courthouse.



A witness conference room in the new Santa Rosa County Courthouse.

A courtroom on the first floor of the new Santa Rosa County Courthouse.

A courtroom on the first floor of the new Santa Rosa County Courthouse.



New juror seating in the new Santa Rosa County Courthouse.

Head of Court Security Lt. Dominic Guadagnoli giving a tour through the new courthouse.

The courtroom on the second floor of the new Santa Rosa County courthouse.

The entrance room to the new Santa Rosa County Courthouse.