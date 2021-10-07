Pfizer booster shot available for eligible Fort Walton Beach residents

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa) is providing Pfizer booster shots Oct. 7 for eligible Fort Walton Beach residents.

The DOH-Okaloosa stresses that the booster shot is only available to those who have received the two-dose Pfizer vaccine and are at least six months past completion of the primary series.

Booster shots have not been approved for the recipients of the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The DOH-Okaloosa recommend the booster shot for:

People ages 65 years and older

Adults 18+ living in long-term care setting

Adults 18+ with underlying medical conditions

Adults 18+ who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to working or residing in certain settings

Residents can receive the booster shot at two locations:

Fort Walton Beach at 221 Hospital Drive NE

Their hours of operation are:

Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Crestview at 810 E. James Lee Blvd

Crestview is open Tuesdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Appointments are recommended but not required.

Appointments can be made by calling 850-344-0566.

For other COVID-19 vaccine locations, click here.