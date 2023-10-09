PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The first-ever “Paws For A Cause: Pet Walk to End Domestic Violence” is set for Oct. 14 in Pensacola.

The event, hosted by FavorHouse of Northwest Florida, will “raise awareness and funds for the pet-friendly shelter and services that serve residents of Escambia and Santa Rosa counties who are experiencing intimate partner violence,” a news release states. It’s set for 9-11 a.m. at Corinne Jones Park, 620 W. Government St., Pensacola.

October was named Domestic Violence Awareness Month in 1989. According to The National Child Traumatic Stress Network, nearly 20 people are physically abused by an intimate partner every minute.

FavorHouse of Northwest Florida is a certified domestic violence center for Escambia and Santa Rosa County residents.

For the event, pets and people are encouraged to dress in purple to support domestic violence awareness. There will also be a costume contest for the pets.

Anyone wanting to attend the event can register for a $25 donation at the FavorHouse website.