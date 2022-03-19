Pensacola Police say one person was shot Friday at Attucks Court. Here’s a news release from Pensacola Police:

Pensacola Police are on the scene of a shooting at Attucks Court, 1300 W. Cervantes St. Police responded to several 911 calls stating someone had been shot. Officer arrived on the scene and located a single victim in the parking lot. The victim has been taken to a local hospital for treatment. At this time, there is no suspect description. The scene is secure and being processed. If anyone has any information regarding the shooting, don’t hesitate to contact the Pensacola Police at 850-435-1900