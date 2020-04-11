BREAKING: Person shot at 6600 block of Tippin Avenue, authorities looking for suspect

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Around 8:30pm a shooting occurred in the 6600 block of Tippin Avenue. Police say that the victim was confronted by the suspect in front of the victim’s house for an unknown reason.

The victim began to chase the suspect on foot. The suspect shot the victim who sustained at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital. The victim’s condition is currently unknown but is not expected to be life-threatening. Officers are searching the area with a K-9 to locate the suspect. The suspect is described as a black male wearing dark clothing.

This is an ongoing investigation and still developing.

Traffic should avoid Tippin Avenue near John Carrol to Creighton Road.

LATEST STORIES