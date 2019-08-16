Person on video seen tampering with vehicles and homes

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) – Okaloosa County Sheriff deputies responded to the area of Kittrell Lane in Crestview in reference to a suspicious person complaint.

The subject in the photo was observed, on video, tampering with vehicles and residences in the area.

According to the sheriff’s office, he approached the front door of multiple residences and taunted their cameras by making gestures with his hand as if he/she were cutting their throat.

There were vehicle burglaries reported nearby which are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OCSO at 850-689-5705 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.