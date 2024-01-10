ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One person was hospitalized after being launched into a garbage truck Tuesday morning in Escambia County.

Escambia County Fire Rescue units responded to the incident at the 7900 block of Pine Forest Road around 9:45 am.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

According to Escambia County Fire Rescue, crews confirmed that a person was launched into the garbage truck and trapped inside.

“With the use of ladders inside the truck, firefighters were able to safely rescue the patient,” Escambia County Fire Rescue said in a release.

“Once secured, the patient was transported to an area hospital.”

This is a developing story. News 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.