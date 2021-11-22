Person killed and two critically injured in Okaloosa County crash Sunday evening

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WRKG) — State Troopers in Okaloosa County say one person was killed and two others were critically hurt after a crash Sunday evening at about 5:30. The report says a vehicle was traveling on SR-85 near Senterfitt Road when it left the roadway, hit a tree, and caught fire.

The report says a man and woman from Crestview, both 37-years-old, were seriously hurt. It says a male passenger was killed but does not specify where the victim is from or his age. The crash is under investigation.

