Persian Gulf Memorial unveiled in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – It was only fitting that a genuine war hero was on hand Sunday to unveil the newest addition to Pensacola’s Veterans Memorial Park.

Brigadier General Rhonda Cornum, U.S. Army was one of only two women taken prisoner during the Persian Gulf war when her helicopter was shot down. “I thought we are all going to die right now,” she said moments before the monument was unveiled, “many people wonder what you think about just before you die, I thought ‘at least I’m going to die doing something honorable.’ And I think that’s what they all (military heroes) think just before they die.” The monument features a bronze helicopter, a tank and a plaque.

In a post on Facebook the park board writes of the monument “To our Pensacola area, it’s personal: Three who did not return hailed from the greater Pensacola area and the crew and Airmen of Spirit 03 out of Hurlburt Field. But our ‘military town’ strives to keep the mantra Leave no warrior behind as a sacred trust applying to not only the fallen who once lived here, but to all American service members who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Pensacola’s beautiful Veterans Memorial Park setting allows us to do this. In bringing the GWM to the Park, we will be honoring all of America’s warriors lost in that war.”

For more information the Veterans Memorial Park including how to donate CLICK HERE