Perfect Plain Brewing Co. releases ‘Recovery’ to aid in Sally relief

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola brewery already dealing with its own damage from Hurricane Sally has found a way to give back.

Perfect Plain Brewing Company, 50 E. Garden St., released a new beer on Friday called “Recovery,” hoping to raise funds for Hurricane Sally relief efforts.

“When Sally hit, it impacted Pensacola way more than anyone expected,” said Perfect Plain co-founder Reed Odeneal. “We all sat down after the storm hit and thought how can we help this community? How can we help Pensacola?”

The crew decided to sell a batch of beer that “serendipitously” didn’t spoil after flooding and power outages in the brewery, Odeneal said.

“This place is our home,” Odeneal said. “We decided we have one beer left in the tanks, so go ahead and sell that and try to give back to local charities and local efforts to do recovery. That’s how this IPA was born.”

Profits made from Recovery’s sale will go toward the United Way Hurricane Sally relief fund and Feed Fosters NWF — a local non-profit that provides family dinners from local restaurants to the Northwest Florida community’s foster homes.

Customers can Recovery on draft or in a $15 crowler. Odeneal said the beer will hopefully be available for awhile, so everyone can have a chance to try it.

