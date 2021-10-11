Perdido Key will hold free outdoor movie and trunk or treat event

Northwest Florida
PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — Perdido Key will hold a free outdoor movie and trunk or treat event, Friday, Oct. 29.

The event will be hosted by the Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce at Baars Field behind the Winn-Dixie Shopping Center.

Festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. where families can travel from trunk to trunk to gather Halloween treats before the movie. The feature film will be E.T. Extraterrestrial on a large inflatable movie screen. Concessions will be available.

If you wish to hand out treats in the trunk or treat reserve a free space for your business or community group by calling 850-492-4660.

