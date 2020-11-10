Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce to host free drive-in Movie and Holiday Craft Fair

Unedited press release from The Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce

Perdido Key, FL

The Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Holiday Craft Fair on Saturday, December 5th, 2020, at the Pensacola Greyhound Park. The Craft Fair will be followed by a special Holiday Edition of Flicks on the Field free drive-in movie.

The festivities will begin at noon with unique handmade or locally-sourced crafts and holiday goods to browse while checking off that holiday shopping list in a festive outdoor setting.

Interested vendors should contact the Chamber to register. “To celebrate and promote Shop Local Saturday, there will be no charge for vendors to participate”. Said Dana Pagador, CEO of the Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce, “We at the Chamber understand the financial challenges that small businesses have faced in the last several months, we want to give these businesses an opportunity to participate at no fee in a safe, socially-distant, outdoor holiday shopping event, in hopes they will attract some new consumers and make up some lost revenue”

The featured film will be the Christmas classic, ELF will begin at dusk. Guests will be able to enjoy the film from the comfort and safety of their vehicles by tuning in to the soundtrack via FM radio. “At a time when families need an outlet for some safe holiday fun, hosting a free outdoor drive-in movie helps bring our community together” said Pagador.

Concessions will be available on site, so put on those Christmas sweaters, load up your little elves and make some special holiday memories.

For more information or to register as a vendor, please contact the chamber at 850-492-4660 or email Lori@PerdidoChamber.com

