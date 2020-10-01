Perdido Chamber to host free ‘Flicks on the Field’ drive-in movie night

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — Perdido Chamber is hosting a free drive-in movie night called ‘Flicks on the Field’ on October 2, 2020, at the Pensacola Greyhound Park.

The featured film set to air at 7:30 PM is the classic animated hit Space Jam.

This is a fantastic way to connect with your friends and neighbors by enjoying a FREE family-friendly night out while safely socially distancing. Enjoy the movie from the comfort of your vehicle or bring blankets and lawn chairs to set up under the stars. Concessions will be available, so load the car and join us for dinner and a movie! The Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce

