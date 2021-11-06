Perdido Area Craft and Vendor Fair returns to Escambia County

Northwest Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Perdido Area Craft & Vendor Fair will be held Nov. 13 in Escambia County.

The fair will feature artwork, crafts and jewelry from vendors in the Perdido Key area, according to a news release from the Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce. 

The event will wrap up with an outdoor showing of Polar Express. Residents are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for the final portion of the event. 

The event will be held Nov. 13 at Innerarity Point Park at 5828 Cruzat Road in Escambia County.

