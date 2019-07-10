People worry that weather will hinder the Blue Angels Airshow

Breaking News
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla (WKRG) – Residents and visitors are worried that the weather will ruin the Blue Angels Airshow. Officials say if the rain lingers this weekend, the show will be moved to Sunday. If the rain is off and on and not widespread, then the show will be postponed. Walter Foster says he’s waited all year for the event and it will be disappointed if it’s hindered.

“What can you do?” Foster said. “Whatever happens, happens. Hopefully, we don’t get a hurricane but you never know.”

Emergency management officials say they are monitoring the storm and want everyone to be prepared.

“We have our shutters, we close them up, we try to do the best we can,” Foster said.

