FLORIDA (WKRG) — $875 million up for grabs with the Powerball, and many are traveling to Northwest Florida to grab what they hope is their lucky ticket.

Gas stations and convenience stores in Escambia County, Fla., are seeing a lot of traffic with hopefuls certain they’ve got the winning ticket.

“Am I feeling lucky? Oh yeah I have the winning tickets,” said Mobile native Andrew Otis.

A lot of people out there dreaming big with what they would do with the money, but some of the folks WKRG News 5 spoke with are keeping it simple.

“I’ve got five sisters and brothers, so they might get a buck or two. Besides that, who knows,” said hopeful Jim Cyr.

But one response to the question “what would you do if you won?” might surprise you.

“I’m going to work the next day, too,” said Otis.

The next drawing will take place Saturday night.