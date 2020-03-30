People show support and pray for local healthcare workers during ‘Light Up’ in Northwest Florida

Northwest Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A grassroots effort is underway Monday night to light up parking lots at Northwest Florida hospitals to support healthcare workers.

EVERYONE MUST STAY IN YOUR VEHICLE. Turn on your emergency flashers and pray for our community together.

All are welcome, come to your nearest hospital and help us spread the love!
-Baptist- visitor parking lot
-Sacred-Cordova mall parking lot facing hospital
-West Florida- front of the hospital start in front of rehab
-Gulf Breeze Hospital-Andrews Institute Lot behind the ER
-Santa Rosa Medical Center @ 6:30 (earlier shift change) main parking lot
-Jay Hospital- Jay medical center parking lot

