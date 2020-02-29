People pack the Bay Center for day two of Pensacon 2020

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Thousands of people have packed the Pensacola Bay Center for Pensacon 2020. Orgainzers say the event is one of the premiere cosplay and comic book conventions on the Gulf Coast. Ryan Wart is orginally from Iowa and has never been to a convention like Pensacon before. He says he wanted to show off his costume.

“My costume is inspired by an actual Roman Legionaire,” Wart said. “I love Rome.”

Organizers say Pensacon is the place for writers, artists, actors and creators to come together and meet the fans. One woman who drove from New Orleans says she’s excited to see what’s for sale on the vendor floor. She came dressed as her favorite character from Jojo’s Bizzarre Adventure.

“I look forward to making new friends and meeting new people and looking for what artists have to sell and supporting local businesess,” She said.

Pensacon will continue on Sunday.

