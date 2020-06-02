People less likely to evacuate for hurricane due to Coronavirus concerns

This GOES-16, GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at 17:10 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Dorian moving off the east coast of Florida in the Atlantic Ocean. (NOAA via AP)

As the 2020 Hurricane Season begins, Floridians say they’re less likely to evacuate for a storm, and COVID-19 is one of the reasons why.

According to a AAA survey, 42-percent of people surveyed in Florida say they are less likely to evacuate for fear of contracting coronavirus.

“The coronavirus just complicates matters even more for those preparing for what is forecast to be an active hurricane season,” said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman. “Your emergency plan should include several evacuation destinations, in case a shelter or hotel is closed due to the pandemic.”

The survey also indicated that 29-percent of Floridians say they would not leave their homes under any circumstances, if they were warned to evacuate.