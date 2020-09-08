Pensacon to hold free outdoor Halloween festival

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Halloween is just about seven weeks away, and the folks at Pensacon announced today they are going to hold a festival to celebrate.

Pensacon Halloweenfest will be held at Museum Plaza near the Earl J. Bowden Building at 120 Church St.

A post on Pensacon’s Facebook page says Pensacon Halloweenfest will be an outdoor, convention-style atmosphere with a Halloween theme.

The day will feature vendors, live entertainment, celebrity guests, artists, panels, food trucks, trick-or-treating and other fun in a safe and family friendly environment, according to the post.

Costumes are encouraged, and the day will include costume contests for children and adults.

One celebrity guest who has been announced is Corin Nemec, known for his roles in “Stargate SG-1,” “The Stand” and “Parker Lewis Can’t Lose.” Nemec and other guests will be on hand to meet fans, offer autographed photos for sale and pose for selfies with fans.

The Pensacon Facebook post says the safety of festival goers will be taken seriously. Masks will be required.

“We wanted to host a fun, free, and most importantly, safe event that hopefully can bring a little joy to everyone this Halloween,” said Mike Ensley, Pensacon founder and CEO, in the Facebook post. “We appreciate the support of our fans and this is just another way of giving back to our community.”

The festival start at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 and ends at 6 p.m.

