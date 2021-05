Hey, y’all. Today I want to talk to you about plans. We all make them. We make plans for the future, plans for vacation plans for dinner. And that’s great! We should. We should all have a purpose for our days. But what happens when those plans are interrupted? How do you behave? Well, let me tell you about my interrupted plans.

A few days ago I told you that I was headed to Central and South Florida for some business and to visit my kids. My “plan” had been to do about 80% business and 20% visiting.