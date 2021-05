MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- It's a big day for the city of Mobile. The Navy will officially take command of the USS Mobile. It's the first LCS named for the city where half of the ships are built. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, US Senator Tommy Tuberville, and Congressman Jerry Carl are among the dignitaries expected to attend Saturday's ceremony.

It starts at 10 this morning at the Alabama State Docks. It is not open to the public. According to the US Navy, the USS Mobile "...is the fifth ship named after Mobile, Alabama and only the second active ship to be built in the city it is commissioned in." A live stream for the event can be viewed here.