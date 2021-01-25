Pensacon announces new dates for 2021

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After announcing in January their intent to reschedule an event that draws thousands of people from all around the world to Pensacola, leaders of Pensacon have announced its new dates.

In a video, Pensacon CEO and founder Mike Ensley announced Pensacon 2021 will take place May 21-23 at the Pensacola Bay Center.

Ensley announced in January the comic book and pop culture convention would be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was originally scheduled for Feb. 26-28.

COVID-19 protocols have been put in place to ensure guests’ safety.

Ensley said last month the convention’s lineup of celebrity guests could change due to the convention being rescheduled, but the decision could allow for more high-profile celebrities to make an appearance.