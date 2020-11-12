Pensacola’s Waterfront Rescue to resume overnight shelter November 12th

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Waterfront Rescue Mission’s overnight shelter will open November 12 with limited capacity after repairs were made from the flood damage caused by Zeta.

The Recovery Program and day services (including lunch) are still non-operational.

Overnight services for Veterans, the chronically homeless, and the working homeless have also resumed, with limited capacity.

As far as the location in Mobile Ala., it remains operational since no damage was sustained.

