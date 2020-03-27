Pensacola’s Gatlin unfazed by Olympic delay

Pensacola Justin Gatlin, the former Olympic and world 100m champion, says he’s unfazed by the postponment of this summer’s Tokyo Olympics, even at age 38.

Gatlin told TMZ Sports he thinks he can win Olympic gold in 2021 when he will be 39 years old.

“My educated guess is yes,” Gatlin said. “A lot of people think that time is against me, but that is far from the truth. Resting your body, refocusing yourself and staying hungry, we will come back re-energized for 2021.”

Olympic organizers this week postponed the games, set to begin in July, due to the coronavirus pandemic. No new date has been set.

Gatlin, a Woodham High School grad, won gold at Athens 2004 and the world title in 2017. In between, he served a four-year ban between 2006 and 2010 after testing positive for testosterone. He was suspended for a year for amphetamine use in 2001.

Gatlin says he’s drawing encouragement from Tom Brady, who recently left the New England Patriots to sign a two-year free agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“It’s giving me hope that that maybe a 40-year-old Justin Gatlin on track won’t be too crazy,” he said.