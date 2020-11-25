Pensacola’s first roundabout opens to traffic on Langley Ave.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola now has its first roundabout.

The project is to help the flow of traffic and keep drivers safe entering and exiting the Hitzman Park complex. The new roundabout is at Langley Avenue and Hilltop Road.

Several intersections in the area were blocked off since the construction started in July. Due to weather, crews finished about six weeks later than originally scheduled.

The Pensacola Police Department posted the following photo for drivers not familiar with roundabouts:

The outstanding items on this project include finalizing the aesthetic enhancements, including ornamental landscaping and low-impact development storm water features.

