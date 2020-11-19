Pensacola’s Dog House Downtown awarded 2020 Family Business of the Year

The Entrecon 2020 and Cox Business Family Business of the Year award is given to a family-owned business that includes at least one generation and practices polices that impact their community positively.

This year it was given by the Studer Community Institute to Dog House Downtown located in downtown Pensacola.

The business has been a local favorite for many and was started by the Holler family in 1977. The Holler’s tell WKRG the award is something they are honored to receive.

Nathan Holler says, “I think working with your family is one of the most difficult things to do. Because you have a relationship to uphold and honor as well as business partnership.”

Although they say it can get a little hard working with family all the time. The Holler family says they wouldn’t change it for the world.

Sharon Holler says, “We don’t really do it for the money because we care about others. And when we see generation after generation return to our store to this day it’s an honor.”

Jim Holler was the man who started it all in the 70’s and if you ask him what makes Dog House different from other places in the community…

“You know the food is good of course but you know it’s just been an experience and we just love having those relationships that have been built over the last 40 years and so many of them,” Jim adds.

The Holler’s don’t label their staff or customers as just another face, but as family.

Sharon says, “Mrs. B she has been our right-hand gal for 40 something years and we couldn’t have done it without her, she’s just like family as if she was married into it.”

Mrs. B adds, “I am his daytime wife or used to be…haha.”

This year with COVID-19 and hurricanes has pushed them back, but they have been able to keep their staff fully employed and they say the support from the everyone has been unreal for them.

Nathan adds, “What I love about this place is it’s a real sense of community and I think that’s what we fell in love with.”

The Holler’s say they will try their best to continue to live up to the legacy of this award and again are thankful for the recognition.

