Pensacola youth director arrested again, more bathroom videos found

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A former church youth director accused of illegally filming a teenaged boy in a church bathroom and possessing child pornography is back in jail for the third time in fewer than two months.



David Nims, former volunteer youth director at Calvary Baptist Church, is being held in the Escambia County jail on eight counts of video voyeurism.

The newest charges come after investigators found more than 180 videos on memory cards in Nims’ possession. Those videos were recorded using a hidden camera, investigators say.

The videos showed both adults and children using the bathroom fully exposed.

“The eight victims that we discovered most recently, four of which were juveniles, that’s what makes it a felony. They were under 16 years old and it happened at three different locations,” said Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons. “Some I believe were at the church, some were at Nims’ home and some were at his wife’s place of work.”

Simmons said he doesn’t not believe these videos were shared with others but more victims are possible.

Nims, 38, was initially arrested June 7 when a 14-year-old boy found a hidden camera after using the bathroom at the church, located off Pine Forest Road.

Nims was arrested again June 11 after investigators say they found more than 100 images of child porn in his possession.

Simmons said cameras are only getting smaller and Nims’ case is a reminder that it could happen to you.

“Churches are safe to go to, but that doesn’t mean we can’t be weary of some of our surroundings,” he said. “All you need is a computer, a camera, and a warped sense of morality to do this type of thing. The only thing I can say is look around and be aware of your surroundings.”

WKRG News 5 reached out to Calvary Baptist for a comment about Nims’ most recent arrest. We have not heard back.

Nims is being held in the Escambia County jail on an $80,000 bond.