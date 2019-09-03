Pensacola woman with warrant for child neglect cited for marijuana possession

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman with an outstanding warrant for child neglect was arrested for marijuana possession Monday.

Deirdre Polkey, 45, was riding her bike in the area of Highway 29 and Interstate 10 at about 4 p.m., when an Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop.

The deputy ran Polkey’s information and it turned out she had a warrant out for her arrest for child neglect without bodily harm.

Polkey was arrested for marijuana possession under 20 grams. The warrant for child neglect was served at the jail.

Polkey remains in the Escambia County jail on a $3,500 bond.