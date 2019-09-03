Pensacola woman with warrant for child neglect cited for marijuana possession

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman with an outstanding warrant for child neglect was arrested for marijuana possession Monday.

Deirdre Polkey, 45, was riding her bike in the area of Highway 29 and Interstate 10 at about 4 p.m., when an Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop.

The deputy ran Polkey’s information and it turned out she had a warrant out for her arrest for child neglect without bodily harm.

Polkey was arrested for marijuana possession under 20 grams. The warrant for child neglect was served at the jail.

Polkey remains in the Escambia County jail on a $3,500 bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Don't Miss

Trending Stories