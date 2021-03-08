Pensacola woman turns theater dreams into new food truck business after COVID hit

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Covid-19 has made many people rethink their next steps in life…

However, “no nah nah” didn’t stop one woman in Pensacola whose dream of making it big in theater turned into something completely different this past year.

WKRG News 5 got a first look at how the upcoming “Not Your Nonna’s” food truck will be hitting the streets of the city very soon.

Owner of Not Ya Nonna’s Brittany Rappise says, “I was actually on my way to Pensacola to do a job with the Pensacola Opera and on the drive here I got 5 phone calls canceling my next 5 jobs.”

Rappise says the pandemic hit her hard, emotionally and mentally like so many others.

“Working constantly in hair and makeup for theater in opera and Covid hit and just like everyone else was out of work for a year now… a year now this week,” she tells WKRG.

Going through a depression stage she says a friend told her to join a local gym called Anchor Up Fitness and Nutrition.

A decision that changed her life.

“Made super good friends with the owners here and started making dinner for them every once and a while,” says Rappise. “One night they were like this is really good. We could sell this and we could do awesome things with this.”

So what started out as a joke turned out to be much more. Rappise natural skill for Italian cooking had the owners of the gym investing.

They bought a bus and turned it into a food truck, something the city of Pensacola has never seen before (Italian food truck style that is.).

“Not Ya Nonna’s came about one night here while cooking dinner and nonna is your Italian grandma so our food is not your grandma’s.”

Rappise says she feels happier than ever now… Although it’s something she never thought she would be doing.

“Wigs and makeup will always be my first passion… It’s what I love. But I also really love this. I love serving people, I love feeding people, and I love cooking my food and it makes me happy when other people enjoy my food.”

Their grand opening will be at the Anchor Up Fitness and Nutrition LLC next Saturday.

