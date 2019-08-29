Pensacola woman steals 77-year-old father’s car, crashes it

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman was arrested Wednesday night after police say she stole her 77-year-old father’s prescription medication and his car, before crashing it.

Mary Beth Hurd, 48, was charged with DUI, two counts of larceny, and two counts of crimes against an elderly person.

Police were dispatched Wednesday to the area of 2360 Aegean Terrace in reference to a left of a motor vehicle, a Pensacola Police Department arrest report said.

The vehicle involved was involved in a DUI crash at 2495 Semoran Drive, in which Hurd was deemed the suspect.

Hurd’s father told police, according to the report, that Hurd had taken the vehicle and he suspected she had taken narcotics stolen from him.

Hurd is being held in the Escambia County jail on a $41,000 bond.