Pensacola woman puts her 1,200 jack-o’-lantern decorations on display

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — When you arrive to Pensacola resident Teresa Nelson’s home, you’ll see a sea of orange.

There’s decorative pumpkins and jack-o’-lanterns everywhere — from the yard to the stairs leading up to her front door.

Her dog, Deeohgee, is even sporting a pumpkin costume. Nelson wears one herself.

She’s passionate about her pumpkins.

Nelson has been collecting the decorations since college in 1987. When she moved in 2010 to her home in the Scenic Hills neighborhood in Pensacola, her collection grew even more.

“I realized I had so much room for storage,” Nelson said. “Every time I’d go to the thrift store, whenever I saw one, I’d buy one.”

The pumpkins and jack-o’-lanterns are all unique. There are no duplicates, Nelson said. She says their smiles are what keep her buying more.

“They’re happy all the time,” Nelson told News 5. “No jack-o’-lanterns out here that have sad faces. They’re are all happy. So I like the happy jack-o-lanterns. They make me happy and I think they make everybody else happy.”

It takes about a month to put up the decorative display trick-or-treaters will see Halloween night, she said.

“(Trick-or-treaters) love the house,” Nelson said with a smile. “They call me the pumpkin lady.”