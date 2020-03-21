Pensacola woman dies in two-vehicle crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman from Pensacola is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Mobile Highway just before noon Friday. According to a news release, 60-year-old Wanda Celli died following the crash. The report from the Florida Highway Patrol says Celli’s vehicle was stopped at a stop sign then turned onto Mobile Highway from Webb Lane into the path of an oncoming vehicle shortly before noon Friday.

Celli was taken to Baptist Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital and treated for what are described as minor injuries. The report says both drivers were wearing seatbelts and the investigation continues.