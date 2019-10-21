Pensacola woman claims top prize in $500,000 Cash Blast Scratch-off game

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Lottery announces a Pensacola woman won the top prize in the $500,000 CASH BLAST Scratch-Off game.

Barbara Flowers, 54, claimed the $500,000 top prize at the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The Florida Lottery says she purchased her winning ticket from Quick Fill, located at 3020 Gulf Beach Highway in Pensacola.

The $5 game, $500,000 CASH BLAST launched in December 2018 and features six top prizes of $500,000 and more than $58 million in total cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.03. Scratch-Offs are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, generating more than $871 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in FY 2017-18, and comprising approximately 69 percent of ticket sales.