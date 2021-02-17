Pensacola woman charged with organized fraud, money laundering

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is charged with organized fraud and money laundering after agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement discovered she had stolen $300,000 from her employer.

Cassondra Leigh Moreno, 42, is charged with one count of organized fraud and four counts of money laundering.

The investigation began in June 2020 when Moreno’s employer, a beverage distributor, advised FDLE that it had noticed a $300,000 accounting discrepancy involving stolen money orders, which appeared to be linked to Moreno. The employer oversees sales in numerous stores from Pensacola to Panama City. The investigation revealed that over a four-year period, Moreno used her position as Transportation Supervisor to engage in a scheme to defraud. She modified her employer’s accounting system to conceal the amount of money orders she had stolen.

Analysis of her personal financial records revealed that she received over $300,000 between 2017-2020, by depositing hundreds of stolen money orders into her accounts. She resigned from her job in May 2020.

Moreno was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Escambia County Jail, with a bond set at $75,000. The Office of the State Attorney, 1st Judicial Circuit will prosecute this case.