Pensacola woman charged with bloody Christmas Day attack with hammer

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman has been arrested after being accused of beating another woman in the head with a hammer Christmas morning leaving her covered in blood.

Britny Jeanette Davis, 29, was booked on a $10,000 bond and released from the Escambia County Jail Wednesday.

Escambia County sheriff’s deputies arrived to an address that was redacted from the arrest report and found a woman bleeding from her head. There was blood all over her face and body and the glass screen door of the home.

Davis thought the victim had something belonging to her in her purse which is what led to the alleged attack, according to the arrest report.

The victim is in town visiting for the holidays from Tennessee. It’s not clear what the relationship is between the suspect and the victim.

The victim was taken to Baptist Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

