Pensacola woman arrested for allegedly pulling knife on son

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police say a 54-year-old woman threatened her son with a knife because he did not wash the dishes.

Police arrested Yuronica Brown Monday after an incident on July 22. According to an arrest report, Brown’s son and a friend were at home and had cooked food. When dishes were left in the sink, Brown allegedly got mad and walked into the bedroom with a knife in her hand.

Brown’s son begged her not to stab him according to the police, so he knocked the knife out of her hand.

The friend of Brown’s son called his father to tell him he needed to pick up his son. When police arrived they found several people arguing in the street. One of the people was the son’s father. Brown says her son’s father kicked her in the stomach during an argument that followed the incident.

Brown faces child abuse, battery and aggravated assault charges.