Pensacola woman accused of stabbing man with fork

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman was arrested Tuesday after deputies say she stabbed a man with a fork.

Tanaja Monique Goldsmith, 20, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Goldsmith stabbed the man in the arm, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, after she and the man got into an argument over infidelity. The man suffered a cut, which caused him to bleed, deputies said.

The man told deputies he did not want to press charges, but the report states because it was a domestic matter, deputies had no choice but to arrest her.

Goldsmith was booked into the Escambia County jail. She is being held on a $500 bond.

