Pensacola woman accused of setting boyfriend’s house on fire after finding him cheating

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman is accused of setting fire to her boyfriend’s home after catching him cheating.
Citing an arrest report, the Pensacola News Journal reports 47-year-old Tyetha Moore was standing in the driveway of the unoccupied home when firefighters arrived on Nov. 7. She told a battalion chief that she recently moved out of the home after catching her boyfriend cheating.
The report says neighbors told firefighters that Moore had borrowed a water bottle of gasoline from them earlier in the day. They told firefighters that they watched Moore climb over a fence into the home’s backyard and try to remove a window screen. It says the neighbors later saw Moore leave the backyard with an empty water bottle.
Moore was arrested last week and charged with first-degree arson.
