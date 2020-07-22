Pensacola woman accused of hitting girl with belt more than 10 times over cell phone

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars accused of beating a girl with a belt while calling her derogatory names.

Lausunda Aisha Clark, 41, was arrested Tuesday and charged with child abuse without great bodily harm.

A Pensacola Police Department arrest report says Clark had given the child her cell phone to use Monday but quickly changed her mind. Police said when Clark asked for the phone back, the girl could not find it.

The report says Clark then grabbed a belt and hit the girl more than 10 times. One of the strikes hit the girl’s genitals, but Clark kept going, according to police. Police found red marks and dark bruising on the girl’s skin “excessive of normal discipline.”

The girl told police Clark called her a “piece of (expletive)” and a “mother(expletive)” while she hit her.

Clark was booked into the Escambia County jail. She was released after posting $1,500 bond.

LATEST STORIES: